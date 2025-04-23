In the aftermath of the terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, India has made several significant decisions aimed at addressing the attack and holding those responsible accountable.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry briefed the media after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS condemned the attack, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali national, and resolved to ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Misry emphasized that India will remain resolute in its pursuit of those responsible for the attack, stating, "As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible."

Following the meeting, the government announced five major decisions:

Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty

The government decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect. This decision was made in response to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. The suspension will remain in place until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ceases its support for such activities.

2. Closure of the Integrated Checkpost at Attari

The government ordered the immediate closure of the Attari Integrated Checkpost, a key border crossing point with Pakistan. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements are allowed to return through the Attari route before May 1, 2025.

3. Cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) Visas

Pakistan nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). The government also cancelled all previously issued SVES visas for Pakistani nationals, giving those currently in India under this scheme 48 hours to depart.

4. Expulsion of Pakistani Advisors from Indian High Commission

In a major diplomatic move, India declared the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. They have been given a week to leave India. Furthermore, India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, effective immediately. These posts are now annulled, along with the withdrawal of five support staff from both High Commissions.

Reduction in Diplomatic Staff at High Commissions

India will reduce the overall strength of the diplomatic staff at both the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. By May 1, 2025, the number of personnel at both missions will be cut to 30 from the current 55.

In response to the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed the government’s resolve to hunt down the terrorists responsible for this "cowardly" act. Shah visited the attack site in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, and laid wreaths for the victims. He emphasized on social media: "Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the nation that the government would not only track down the perpetrators of the attack but also those behind the scenes who may have conspired to carry it out. The government is firm in its stance that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, and to maintain tourists' confidence in the region.