    Jammu and Kashmir elections: Here's who can vote in the Valley and why regional parties are angry

    The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu issued the order regarding the revisions in the voter list. The DC further urged that the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

    Jammu and Kashmir elections: Here's who can vote in the Valley and why regional parties are angry
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir election that is likely to be postponed to 2023, the central government came under fire after the administration issued new orders regarding the voter list in the Valley and said residents who have been living in the valley for over a year can vote in the upcoming elections.

    According to reports, the Jammu administration revenue officials are all set to issue a certificate of residence to those residing in the Valley for more than a year to enable their registration as voters. This decision, however, prompted regional political parties to slam the Centre, and urged authorities to overrule the decision.

    The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu issued the order regarding the revisions in the voter list. The DC further urged that the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

    According to the circular, issued by the DC Office, said that people who have been residing in Jammu and Kashmir for more than a year can use government-issued documents such as Aadhar Card, water/electricity/gas connections, bank passbooks, passports, registered land deeds, etc, to register themselves on the voter list.

    This decision by the Jammu administration has left the National Conference, PDP, Congress, and many other political parties in the Valley outraged, while the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) defended the decision, saying that it is in line with the new laws.

    PDP President Mehbooba Mufti allegedly said that the central government's "colonial settler project" has been initiated in the region, the National Conference urged the people of J-K to defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress party earlier this year, also expressed his displeasure and said the order regarding the new voter list would further increase tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

    It must be noted that this is the first time that electoral revisions are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
