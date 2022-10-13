Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Just because of the sheer size of the country, it is a logical marvel how these programmes that seek to help people who are at low-income levels reach hundreds of millions of people literally,' Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, said

    Oct 13, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday termed India's deployment of a direct cash transfer scheme and other similar social welfare programmes as a logical marvel. 

    Also Read: Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    During a media briefing, Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, said there is much to learn from India. 'If I look at the case of India, it is actually quite impressive... just because of the sheer size of the country, it is a logical marvel how these programmes that seek to help people who are at low-income levels reach hundreds of millions of people literally,' he said.

    The response came when Paolo was asked about the Narendra Modi government's impressive direct cash transfer programme. 'There are programmes that target the elderly and farmers; programmes that target specifically women. Perhaps, the interesting part in these examples is that there is a lot of technological innovation,' he said.

    In India's case, what's striking is the use of the unique identification system -- the Aadhaar, he added.

    Endorsing Paolo's views, Fiscal Affairs Department Director Vitor Gaspar termed India as one of the most inspiring examples of the application of technology to solve very complicated issues of targeting support to people who need it the most. He further said that IMF is collaborating with India on the application of new technologies.

    Also Read: IMF projection: Global growth at mere 2.7 per cent in 2023, India's at 6.1 per cent

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Must See

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF
    Business

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase
    Defence

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop
    India News

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop