Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu and Kashmir: At least 8 killed, 30 injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge

    The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jajjar Kotli area, about 15 km from its destination Katra.
     

    Jammu and Kashmir At least 8 killed many injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    At least eight people have lost their lives, while 30 are critically injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday. The bus, according to the Jammu district collector, was travelling from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a narrow valley. 

    The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

    Assistant Commandant CRPF Ashok Choudhary said CRPF, police and other teams were carrying out a rescue operation. “Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital," he added.

    "The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. All other teams - paramilitary teams and SDRF - are helping the Police. Locals are helping too so that people can be evacuated and rescued," said Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'One last hurrah' for MSD MS Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja The Finisher hands CSK 5th title; fans buoyant-ayh

    'One last hurrah' for Dhoni as CSK beats GT in last-ball thriller to clinch 5th IPL title; fans 'whistle podu'

    Exclusive 100 junior tri-service officers to be cross-posted in step towards Integrated Theatre Command

    Exclusive! 100 junior tri-service officers to be cross-posted in step towards Integrated Theatre Command

    Rahul Gandhi's six-hour truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh (WATCH)

    'Horn, OK, Please...' Rahul Gandhi's 6-hour truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh (WATCH)

    Terrorists kill migrant worker in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

    Terrorists kill civilian in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag; LeT offshoot claims responsibility

    Gehlot Vs Pilot: Congress manages to broker peace in Rajasthan;

    Gehlot Vs Pilot: Congress manages to broker peace in Rajasthan, both agree to fight election together

    Recent Stories

    Sarvarkar really inspired Subhas Chandra Bose? Here's how Bose's family reacts to Randeep Hooda claims RBA

    Sarvarkar really inspired Subhas Chandra Bose? Here's how Bose's family reacts to Randeep Hooda claims

    Shubman Gill GT vs MS Dhoni CSK Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoy IPL finals see photos RBA

    Shubman Gill’s GT vs MS Dhoni’s CSK: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoy IPL finals- see photos

    5 interesting ways Artificial Intelligence can boost mental healthcare ARB

    5 interesting ways Artificial Intelligence can boost mental healthcare

    Salt or sugar-Which one is worse for your heart health? Read this to know RBA

    Salt or sugar-Which one is worse for your heart health? Read this to know

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'One last hurrah' for MSD MS Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja The Finisher hands CSK 5th title; fans buoyant-ayh

    'One last hurrah' for Dhoni as CSK beats GT in last-ball thriller to clinch 5th IPL title; fans 'whistle podu'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon