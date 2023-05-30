Jammu and Kashmir: At least 8 killed, 30 injured as bus going to Vaishno Devi skids off bridge

The incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jajjar Kotli area, about 15 km from its destination Katra.

At least eight people have lost their lives, while 30 are critically injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday. The bus, according to the Jammu district collector, was travelling from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a narrow valley.

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Assistant Commandant CRPF Ashok Choudhary said CRPF, police and other teams were carrying out a rescue operation. “Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital," he added.

"The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. All other teams - paramilitary teams and SDRF - are helping the Police. Locals are helping too so that people can be evacuated and rescued," said Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu.