PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu

According to the scheme, while the Centre pays for the procurement of the ambulances, the state and Union governments will share the operational costs. While the state government pays 19 crore, the Centre has to pay 29 crore.

As many as 250 brand new veterinary mobile ambulances, that were purchased at a cost of Rs 39 crore, were found rusting at the dealer's yard in Poonamallee for five months. The reason for their non-use: Whether they will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo or that of chief minister MK Stalin; and who is to flag off the fleet.

The fresh controversy erupted as it is a 100 percent centrally funded project. Speaking to a news organisation, an official said that the photo of Stalin was added to ensure ambulances were put to use. However, M Lakshmi, director of animal husbandry and veterinary for Tamil Nadu, said the delay was not due to any political reasons.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders meet President Murmu; seek judicial probe into Manipur violence

The state animal husbandry director said that funding delay by the Centre for operational costs and appointment of a vendor to run the ambulances were the reasons.

"Doctors and other staff need to be appointed. We will complete all these processes within three months after which the ambulances will be ready for use. We have written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation for appointment of a vendor. A tender will be invited for it soon," she said.

As per the scheme, while the Centre pays for the procurement of the ambulances, the state and Union governments will share the operational costs. While the state government pays 19 crore, the Centre has to pay 29 crore.

9 MPs, 22 MLAs from Eknath Shinde govt feeling 'suffocated', could quit: Uddhav Thackeray camp

In 2021, under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), the government of India allotted Rs 39 crore for purchase of ambulances. The idea was to provide one ambulance per one lakh heads of cattle. The state animal husbandry department procured the vehicles by 2022.

After retrofitting, registration and stickering, the vehicles have been at the dealer's yard in Poonamallee since December 2022. The ambulances will get modern equipment to treat all animals and will move to various blocks and hold camps.

One ambulance has been allotted for each block. The veterinary services ambulance will arrive at the scene as soon as a call or alarm is received at hotline number 1962.