At least 45 forest fire incidents have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district over the last 12 weeks. An official stated that the fires, fueled by a heatwave, are causing significant damage to biomass, birds, and wildlife.

At least 45 forest fire incidents have been recorded in Rajouri district over the past 12 weeks, Conservator of Forests (West Circle), Rajouri, Sat Pal, said on Wednesday. Fresh visuals from the Sialsui Khadar forest area in Kalakote tehsil of the Rajouri Forest Division showed large sections of the forest engulfed in flames. The incidents come amid a series of forest fires reported from several locations across Jammu and Kashmir due to prevailing hot and dry weather conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Sat Pal said that a total of around 45 fire incidents had been recorded across the Rajouri and Nowshera forest divisions. He expressed hope that recent rainfall and the resulting drop in temperatures would help reduce the frequency of such incidents in the coming days. "During the current forest fire season, we have witnessed a significant number of fire incidents, specifically over the last 12 weeks. In Rajouri district, the total number of incidents recorded stands at approximately 45. This figure encompasses both the Rajouri and Nowshera divisions. After some rainfall yesterday, temperatures have dropped slightly. We are therefore hopeful that the frequency of forest fire incidents will decrease in the coming days," Sat Pal said.

Response and Impact

He further said that a general meeting had been convened to discuss rapid resource mobilisation and improved communication mechanisms to minimise the initial spread of forest fires. "A general meeting was held to discuss rapid resource mobilisation and improved communication to minimise the initial spread of fires. Although these are surface fires and not crown fires, they still cause significant damage to biomass, birds, animals, reptiles and other wildlife," he said.

Public Appeal for Cooperation

Appealing to the public to cooperate in preventing forest fires, Sat Pal urged residents to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions. "I appeal to the public to cooperate immediately in areas affected by forest fires, avoid negligence and take precautions to prevent such incidents. It is important that we protect our collective green assets," he said.

Ongoing Firefighting Operations

Earlier, several forest fire incidents were reported across the Rajouri Forest Division amid an ongoing heatwave. Teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Social Forestry Department and local volunteers were deployed in extensive firefighting operations to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to dense forest areas. (ANI)