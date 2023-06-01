BREAKING: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal resigns; Pope Francis accepts

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations, has resigned. His resignation has been accepted by Pope Francis and now he will known as Bishop Emeritus.

There will be no canonical restrictions on Franco's ministry, confirmed the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See to India which represents the Vatican in India.

According to a press release from the Apostolic Nunciature, the High Court has admitted an appeal against his dismissal from the lawsuit. Additionally, the authority made it clear that Mulakkal's resignation was asked "per bono Ecclesiae", particularly for the sake of the diocese, which is in need of a new bishop.

Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in Kerala last year over rape charges by a nun, had met Pope Francis at the Vatican in February this year.

It was his first meeting with the pontiff after being acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam in the rape case.

In September 2018, the bishop was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities in the diocese by Pope Francis after Mulakkal was questioned by the Kerala police over rape charges leveled by the nun.

Despite being acquitted by the local court in the sensational case, Mulakkal has not got any new responsibilities in the Church.

The Vatican had earlier accepted the court’s decision, acquitting him of rape charges.

The nun, who claims to have been raped by the Bishop has moved the Kerala High Court against his acquittal in the case by the trial court.

Mulakkal was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016 when he was the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese.

(With inputs from PTI)