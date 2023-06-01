Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal resigns; Pope Francis accepts

    Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations, has resigned. His resignation has been accepted by Pope Francis and now he will known as Bishop Emeritus. 

    Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations, has resigned anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 over rape allegations, has resigned. His resignation has been accepted by Pope Francis and now he will known as Bishop Emeritus. 

    There will be no canonical restrictions on Franco's ministry, confirmed the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See to India which represents the Vatican in India. 

    According to a press release from the Apostolic Nunciature, the High Court has admitted an appeal against his dismissal from the lawsuit. Additionally, the authority made it clear that Mulakkal's resignation was asked "per bono Ecclesiae", particularly for the sake of the diocese, which is in need of a new bishop.

    Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in Kerala last year over rape charges by a nun, had met Pope Francis at the Vatican in February this year.

    It was his first meeting with the pontiff after being acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam in the rape case.

    In September 2018, the bishop was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities in the diocese by Pope Francis after Mulakkal was questioned by the Kerala police over rape charges leveled by the nun.

    Despite being acquitted by the local court in the sensational case, Mulakkal has not got any new responsibilities in the Church.

    The Vatican had earlier accepted the court’s decision, acquitting him of rape charges.

    The nun, who claims to have been raped by the Bishop has moved the Kerala High Court against his acquittal in the case by the trial court.

    Mulakkal was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016 when he was the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

    The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case: Court pardons businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy as he turns approver AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: Court pardons businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy as he turns approver

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait WATCH snt

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait (WATCH)

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation anr

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation

    Viewpoint The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    Amid Mekedatu dam row, DK Shivakumar calls for construction of project; check details AJR

    Amid Mekedatu dam row, DK Shivakumar calls for construction of project; check details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi excise policy case: Court pardons businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy as he turns approver AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: Court pardons businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy as he turns approver

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait WATCH snt

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Khap and women grapplers won't be defeated, assures Rakesh Tikait (WATCH)

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation anr

    Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation

    Viewpoint The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    The Great Indian Gaming Debate: A Critical Look at the Law

    Meet Reuben Singh the Indian who owns Rolls Royce cars matching his turban colours gcw

    Meet Reuben Singh, the Indian who owns Rolls-Royce cars matching his turban colours

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon