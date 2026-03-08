On Women's Day, Punjab CM's wife Gurpreet Kaur praised the state budget as 'historic' for its focus on women. She lauded the AAP govt for fulfilling its promise of a Rs 1,000 monthly cash transfer, a first in Punjab's history, she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, praised the state's budget, calling it "historic" for its focus on female empowerment on International Women's Day. She lauded the government for launching the promised monthly cash transfer of Rs 1,000 for women, asserting that this administration is the first in Punjab's history to fulfil its core electoral pledges.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Mann's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, said, "The budget has been presented today on the occassion of Women's Day. Never has it happened in the history of Punjab that such importance has been given to women. All the women I am meeting are so happy today because the government has fulfilled its promise of a cash transfer of Rs 1000 to women every month. This is the first government in history to fulfil all its promises."

Budget a 'Great Honour for Women': Finance Minister

Her remarks came after the Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the fifth state budget in the assembly, coinciding with International Women's Day and said that the government has focused on every section of society in the last four years. Before presenting the Budget, Minister Cheema congratulated the women on International Women's Day and boasted that AAP is the "first government" to present a budget on Women's Day.

"First of all, on International Women's Day, I congratulate all my mothers, sisters and children on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, the historic budget of Punjab, which is being presented on Women's Day, is a great honour for women. To date, no party, no government has presented a budget on Women's Day. For the last four consecutive years, the Punjab government has worked for every section...," Cheema told reporters.

AAP Convener Kejriwal Lauds 'Biggest' Initiative

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal lauded the announcements of the women-centric financial assistance schemes of the Punjab government, terming it the "biggest" initiative in the state's history with regard to women empowerment.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said that the AAP government in Punjab is fulfilling every announcement it made to the people here. "On the occasion of International Women's Day today, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has fulfilled its biggest guarantee. Today, in the budget, an announcement has been made to give Rs 1000 to every woman every month and Rs 1500 to every woman from the SC community--this is the biggest initiative in Punjab's history for the respect and empowerment of women. We have fulfilled every guarantee we gave to the people of Punjab, and we will continue to do so in the future as well. Very soon, this amount will start getting credited to the accounts of our mothers and sisters. Salute to the women's power of Punjab and heaps of best wishes," he said. (ANI)