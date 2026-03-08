Coimbatore International Airport celebrated International Women's Day with health and wellness events organised by Kalyanmayee. The day featured a medical camp, health awareness sessions by doctors, and a special lecture on Ayurveda for women employees.

Health and Wellness Initiatives

As part of the celebrations, a medical camp was conducted in the forenoon on Friday by VGM Hospital, providing health check-ups and consultations for women employees and promoting awareness about preventive healthcare.

Following the camp, a health awareness session was delivered by Dr Mitra, Director of VGM Hospital, along with Dr P Nalini. The doctors highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition, and regular medical check-ups to address common health concerns faced by women.

Holistic Health Session

The afternoon session included a special lecture on "Women's Health and Wellness" delivered by Dr E Sethu Krishna, MS in Ayurveda and Medical Director of Sethu Ayurveda Speciality Hospital. The session emphasised holistic approaches to health, including the role of Ayurveda, stress management, and healthy living practices in ensuring overall well-being.

Celebratory Gathering

Earlier today, the members of Kalyanmayee celebrated the occasion with a lunch gathering at Coimbatore Marriott Hotel, providing an opportunity for women employees to come together and celebrate the spirit of womanhood.

Organisational Leadership

The programmes were organised under the leadership of Saira Wasim, President of the Coimbatore unit of Kalyanmayee, along with Elizabeth Paul, Secretary, and the Executive Committee members.

The celebrations were well-received by all participants and highlighted the importance of women's health, empowerment, and solidarity in the workplace.

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)