Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Post Budget Webinar themed 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' on March 9. The event will include breakout sessions on sectors like education, health, and tourism to create actionable strategies from the budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Post Budget Webinar on the theme 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People' on March 9 via video conferencing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Webinar Focus Areas and Initiatives

Under this theme, multiple breakout sessions will be organised across sectors, including education and skilling, health and AYUSH, tourism and hospitality, among others. The discussions will cover initiatives such as strengthening education-to-employment pathways, development of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) content creator labs, expansion of allied health professionals and caregiver training, creation of regional medical hubs and new AYUSH institutions, as well as tourism initiatives such as hospitality skill development, sustainable tourism trails, Buddhist circuits in the North-Eastern region and heritage tourism promotion, according to a release.

Objective of the Webinar

The Post-Budget Webinar will provide a platform for collaborative engagement among the government, industry and domain experts to translate the policy vision outlined in the Budget into actionable strategies. The discussions are expected to generate practical recommendations that will facilitate effective implementation and help accelerate progress towards inclusive growth and development.

Budget Session Resumes

The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on March 9. The first part of the Budget session concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.