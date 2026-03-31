Jaisalmer's Desert National Park is witnessing a notable increase in the endangered Steppe Eagle population. Officials suggest this could be linked to changes in migration patterns, possibly influenced by conflicts along their traditional routes.

The Desert National Park (DNP) in Jaisalmer is witnessing a notable rise in the presence of raptors, particularly the endangered Steppe Eagle.

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The unusual congregation has been observed across Jaisalmer and nearby border regions, with officials noting a visible increase in numbers compared to previous years.

Shifting Migration Patterns Observed

According to forest authorities, the Steppe Eagles, which are migratory in nature, typically arrive in the region during the winter season. However, this year, their presence appears to be more prominent, raising questions about possible changes in migration patterns.

Officials monitoring the situation believe that this trend could be linked to external environmental or geopolitical factors affecting their traditional migratory routes.

Officials Weigh In on Potential Causes

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Devendra Singh Bhati stated that field observations and inputs from colleagues suggest a slight rise in the population of Steppe Eagles in the region. "... The current numbers observed here in Jaisalmer and the adjoining border areas--we have personally witnessed a significant presence of steppe eagles. Furthermore, based on reports from our colleagues, it appears that their population has increased slightly compared to the numbers typically observed in previous years..." he said.

He also explained that these birds usually migrate through parts of the Middle East, including countries like Israel and Iraq, before reaching India, stating that, "... Their migration route traverses the Middle East, including areas such as Israel, Iraq, and other regions currently affected by conflict. It is speculated--though this remains a subject for further research that requires specific investigation to be fully confirmed--that the ongoing conflicts in these regions may also be a contributing factor to the delay in their migration..."

Deputy Conservator of Forests Brajmohan Gupta highlighted that the Desert National Park (DNP) continues to provide a suitable habitat for these migratory birds, which could be another reason for their increased presence. He noted, "These are migratory birds; they come here in winter. This time, there are a lot of Steppe eagles. They like the habitat of DNP... Some scientists are saying that they are not able to migrate due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East..."(ANI)