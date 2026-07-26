Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi government as a "one-man, two-face Government" after Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the Education Ministry, alleging the govt has no intent to address student protests or provide quality education.

'One-Man, Two-Face Government'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday called the Modi government a "one-man, two-face Government", alleging that it has shown no intent to address student protests or provide quality education, and instead remains focused on political hegemony. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Education portfolio requires a full-time minister and questioned the decision to assign the additional charge to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who already holds other ministries. "Education is a full-time portfolio at any time. Pralhad Joshi is already Minister of New and Renewable Energy as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. But in any case this is a one-man, two-face Government," he said. Education is a full-time portfolio at any time. Pralhad Joshi is already Minister of New and Renewable Energy as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. But in any case this is a one-man, two-face Government. The true ‘niyat’ of the Modi Government… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 26, 2026 He also targeted the government over its response to student protests. "The true 'niyat' of the Modi Government is evident in the outpouring of political support the BJP has extended to the discredited ex-Mantri Pradhan, and the Pradhan Mantri's own stony silence on the student protests and the police brutality on students in his 'Mann ki Baat' monologue today. There is no Governmental intent for serious reflection or interventions to provide our students with quality education. The goal is only political hegemony," he added.

Joshi Takes Charge After Pradhan's Resignation

Jairam Ramesh's remarks came after the Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers. In a post on X, Joshi said, "I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty."

On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers. Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Resignation Amid Nationwide Student Protests

This comes after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. (ANI)