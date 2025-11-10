Congress's Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of hiding IIT data that reveals a significant drop in B Tech student placements and average salaries between 2021-22 and 2023-24, affecting even India's most prestigious institutions.

IIT Placements Decline

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday slammed the Modi government for allegedly "hiding" the data from the IITs showing a "significant decline" in the percentage of students getting placements and the average salary package drawn by final-year B Tech students through campus placements. New data from the IITs - which the Modi Government compiled but chose not to publish - show a significant decline in the percentage of students getting placements and the average salary package drawn by final-year B Tech students through campus placements. Between 2021-22 and… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 10, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Congress MP referenced a media report and wrote on X, "New data from the IITs - which the Modi Government compiled but chose not to publish - show a significant decline in the percentage of students getting placements and the average salary package drawn by final-year B Tech students through campus placements".

Decline Across Old and New IITs

"Between 2021-22 and 2023-24 - The seven oldest IITs saw a decline of 11 percentage points in students getting placed and a dip of Rs 0.2 lakhs in the salary. The next oldest set of eight IITs saw a decline of 9 percentage points in students getting placed and a drop in the salary package by Rs 2.2 lakhs. The eight newest IITs saw a decline of 7.3 percentage points in students getting placed and a drop in the salary package by Rs 1 lakh," Ramesh alleged.

"The twin problems of mass unemployment and wage stagnation have clearly reached even the students from India's most prestigious higher educational institutions," the Congress MP said.

Concerns Over US 'HIRE Act'

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday raised concern over the "Halting International Relocation of Employment Act" or "HIRE Act," introduced in the US Senate, saying it could have far-reaching consequences for India's IT and services sectors.

In a post on X, he said that HIRE Act reflected a growing mindset in the US that white-collar jobs should not be "lost" to India, just as blue-collar jobs were "lost" to China. This protectionist sentiment could have far-reaching implications for the India-US economic relationship. (ANI)