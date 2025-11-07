Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's silence on Donald Trump's repeated claims of stopping an India-Pakistan war via trade tariffs. Ramesh's 'TrumpTracker' also highlights Trump's claim that India has stopped buying Russian oil.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of stopping the hostilities between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Referencing his self-named "TrumpTracker" he highlighted that the US president has made the claim of brokering a peace deal at least 59 times. The Congress leader further criticised PM Modi's silence on Trump claiming that India will stop buying Russian oil.

"The TrumpTracker this morning has touched 59. He reiterates; 1. He stopped Operation Sindoor within 24 hours by using trade and tariffs as leverage. 2. India has stopped buying oil from Russia largely. 3. He speaks to Prime Minister Modi -- who wants him to visit India, which could be as soon as next year," Congress leader said on X. What does HowdyModi have to say about all this? The Congress MP asked.

Trump Claims He 'Settled' India-Pakistan War

President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between India and Pakistan, stating that his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours. Addressing reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, "Of the eight wars I ended, five or six were because of tariffs. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were about to fight, two nuclear nations. Eight planes were shot down. And I said, 'If you guys are going to fight, I am going to put tariffs on you.' They were not happy, and within 24 hours, I settled the war. Without tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to do that."

The US President was referring to the border clashes between India and Pakistan that followed India's precision strikes in May this year on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints at India Visit

In the same briefing after announcing a new policy to cut prices of weight-loss drugs, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "a great man" and "a friend," while hinting that he may visit India next year. "He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. He is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He wants me to go there, and I will. We'll figure that out," Trump told reporters.

Reiteration of Claims and US Stance

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed Trump's commitment to strengthening the India-US relationship, describing it as a partnership the President feels "very strongly" about.

Trump's comments about stopping a potential war between India and Pakistan were similar to those he made at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea last week, where he claimed he had "threatened India and Pakistan with tariffs" to prevent a potential nuclear war.