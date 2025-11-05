Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi for not acknowledging trade talks with Trump, revealed by White House. Ramesh asked why PM hides these talks. Trump recently said he wants a trade deal with India, while Ramesh also questioned Op Sindoor's sudden halt

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on frequent talks between President Donald Trump and himself regarding a trade deal. Ramesh questioned why PM Modi is hesitant to acknowledge these conversations, which were revealed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

'What is He afraid of'

In apost on X, he said, “It is now from the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt that the people of India have got to know that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been talking to each other frequently on the trade (or)deal. They should indeed be talking to each other. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? Why does he refuse to accept that He speaks to President Trump? What is He afraid of?”

What White House said on Modi-Trump talks

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday, “The president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently.” "The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India," she added.

Trump said last week in South Korea that he wanted to reach a trade deal with India, signalling a thaw in relations that had soured to their lowest point in decades after the US president doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% as punishment for India's purchases of Russian oil.

The two countries are engaged in intense negotiations to finalise a trade deal, with the Indian government aiming to conclude the first phase of the agreement by the autumn of 2025.

Ramesh also commented on Opretaion Sindoor. He said, “It was from an announcement of the US Secretary of State at 5:37 PM on May 10th that the people of India got to know that Operation Sindoor had been abruptly halted.”

The US President had been repeating his claims of playing a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

