New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly mentioning Jawaharlal Nehru during the Operation Sindoor debate, saying that they "suffer from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)" when it comes to the first PM of India. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, both the HM and the PM once again showed that they suffer from what in medical language is called obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) when it comes to Jawaharlal Nehru. It is possible that this will be on display in the Rajya Sabha too today."

<br>Taking swipe at the duo, Ramesh said that they do not have answers "to their present day failures" and instead of engaging in meaninfull debate, “they divert, distract, distort, and defame.” <br><br>"They have NO answers to their present-day failures. They have NO answers to legitimate questions that are being raised on their policies and actions. Instead of engaging in meaningful debate, they divert, distract, distort, and defame. The HM claimed to be a historian of sorts. He is India's second greatest distorian. Top honours in this regard is reserved for the man qualified in Entire Poli(e)tical Science," Jairam Ramesh said. <br><br>During the debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, Amit Shah blamed Congress for accepting partition and held Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for India not being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Pakistan is Congress' mistake. If they had not accepted partition, there would have been no Pakistan today," Shah said while addressing the Lok Sabha. <br><br>"Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this. When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador. This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi," Shah added. <br><br>Additionally, PM Modi blamed previous Congress government for "neglecting" Indus Water Treaty and “failing to address the mistakes made during Nehru ji's era.”<br><br>"Previous Congress-led governments neglected the Sindhu Waters Treaty and failed to address the mistakes made during Nehru ji's era. However, today, India has taken decisive action to rectify those errors. In a historic move, the country has put the Sindhu Waters Treaty in abeyance in the best interests of its citizens and farmers. India has firmly conveyed its stance that blood and water cannot flow together," he said. The discussion on Operation Sindoor concluded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It will continue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.</p>