Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi of ignoring Manipur’s crisis while travelling abroad. He criticised India’s China policy, calling it weak, even as the Prime Minister reached Japan before heading to China for the SCO Summit.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Japan and preparing to travel to China, while allegedly ignoring the crisis in Manipur. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Prime Minister had ‘washed his hands off’ the violence-hit northeastern state, where people have been waiting for his visit since May 2023.

Accusations over China relations

Ramesh also raised concerns over India’s handling of relations with China. He said India was being forced to 'normalise ties on China's terms', pointing to the downturn in Indo-US relations and China’s growing partnership with Pakistan. He further recalled PM Modi’s 2020 statement during the border crisis, where he said no one had entered Indian territory. Ramesh argued this weakened India’s negotiating position and called the statement “cowardly” and “damaging.”

Manipur still waiting for PM's visit

In his post, Ramesh added that the people of Manipur continue to suffer while the Prime Minister refuses to engage with them, their leaders, or civil society groups. He blamed the Union Home Minister for mishandling the crisis and said Manipur remains a “tragic testimony” of the government’s failure.

PM Modi in Japan for annual summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi reached Japan on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. This marks his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years. The visit is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed Modi’s visit, saying he looks forward to strengthening cooperation in multiple areas. Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum, Ishiba said Japan has played an important role in the “Make in India” initiative. He highlighted that Japan’s technology and India’s talent could form a powerful partnership for global economic cooperation.

Ishiba also said both nations are collaborating in sectors like artificial intelligence, space, clean energy, semiconductors, and biofuels. He added that both governments are working together to build resilient supply chains and ensure economic security in a changing global economy.

PM to travel to China for SCO summit

After Japan, PM Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. On the sidelines, he will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.