The snow-covered hill resort of Kufri, located about 20 km from Shimla, is witnessing a steady influx of tourists this winter, bringing cheer to local tourism stakeholders despite a gradual reduction in snowfall in recent days. Although snow-based adventure activities have slowed due to thinning snow cover, visitors continue to arrive and enjoy the scenic landscapes, viewpoints and orchard trails. Local tourism operators, including guides, taxi drivers, hoteliers and horse owners, said this year's snowfall significantly boosted their income after a gap of several years.

Tourism Surge Revives Local Economy

According to tourism stakeholders, Kufri typically receives 3-5 lakh visitors during the peak snowfall season (December-February), with weekends and fresh snowfall spells drawing the highest footfall. The surge benefits nearly all sectors linked to the local tourism economy, from transport operators and hotels to eateries, equipment renters and around 1,000 horse owners who ferry tourists to upper snow points such as Mahasu Peak.

First-Time Snowfall Excites Visitors

A group of nine young women visiting from Karnataka shared their excitement about witnessing snow for the first time. "We are a group of nine girls from Karnataka. When we reached Kufri, we really enjoyed seeing the snow. We came up here on horseback, and there are many viewpoints at the top. Visiting the apple garden was fun. The people here are very good, the climate is pleasant, and the locals are humble. We work in the IT sector, and visiting such snow locations in Himachal really refreshes the mind," a tourist from Karnataka told ANI.

Local Operators Cheer Good Business

Local horse operators said good snowfall earlier in the season helped them earn better revenue. Sandeep Chandel, a local horse operator, said that this year, due to good snowfall, they had a good business. "Business has been good this time due to heavy snowfall. Snow arrived a bit late, but after three to four years, we saw such a good accumulation of around three to four feet initially. Even now, there is about one to one-and-a-half feet of snow in the upper areas. Tourists are enjoying horse rides. Nearly 1,000 horses are engaged in the business here. We appeal to tourists to visit; about two to two-and-a-half kilometres uphill at Mahasu, visitors can still enjoy good snow even though the lower ground has less," Chandel told ANI.

Some tourists expressed mild disappointment over reduced snow compared to promotional images, but said the overall experience remained enjoyable. "It is good here, but the snowfall is moderate. The snow is not as much as shown in the photos by travel agents. Visitors should come with proper guidance from a good travel team because snow is slightly less these days," a tourist from Mumbai said while speaking with ANI.

Optimism for Remainder of Winter Season

Despite fluctuating snow levels, Kufri continues to attract visitors seeking winter scenery and leisure activities. The steady tourist flow has helped sustain the local economy, providing seasonal employment and income to hundreds of families associated with transport, hospitality, guiding services and snow-related recreation. Stakeholders are optimistic that further snowfall spells and weekend tourist traffic will continue to support business through the remainder of the winter season.