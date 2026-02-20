Delhi Police have booked Indian Youth Congress protestors under non-bailable sections for raising slogans against PM Modi at the AI Summit in Bharat Mandapam. Four workers were detained, and police are investigating a larger conspiracy.

Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress, who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI summit being held in the national capital, under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said.

This comes after a group of Indian Youth Congress workers was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday for staging a protest at the India AI Impact Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital.

Police Deepen Investigation

Police sources said that basic legal sections have been added, like criminal conspiracy, defying public order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, among others, but legal provisions are being looked at to add stringent sections.

Delhi Police stated it will seek custody of the detained individuals for further questioning. Investigators are working to establish whether the protestors were directed by senior leadership or had confirmed instructions before entering the venue. The police will also determine if there was prior communication with anyone about their planned entry into the premises.

Police sources added that investigators are scrutinising the previous organisational affiliations of the accused, checking for any past records. Their native addresses are being identified to facilitate local-level inquiry and antecedent verification.

Protest Method and Conspiracy Probe

Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.

The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated. (ANI)