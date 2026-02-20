Gagan Preet Kaur, an accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, has sought deficient and illegible documents from the Delhi Police charge sheet. A Delhi court has issued a notice to the Investigation Officer and set the next hearing for March 20.

Gagan Preet Kaur, an accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, on Friday moved an application for the supply of deficient and illegible documents filed alongwith the charge sheet by Delhi Police.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Patiala House Court has issued notice to the investigation officer (IO) and listed the matter for hearing on March 20. Navjot Singh, the Deputy Secretary of Finance Ministry, was killed in this accident.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg issued notice to the IO for the next date.

Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar appeared for the accused Gagan Preet Kaur and moved the application.

An application sought a direction foe supply the list of unrelied documents, the supply of deficient documents.

The counsel for accsued also submitted that the Delhi police has not filed the CDR of witness Gulfam. He prayed to the court to call the IO and verify whether the CDR has been filed with the Charge sheet or not.

After hearing the submissions, the court issued notice to the IO.

Court Summons Accused, Takes Cognizance of Charges

On February 2, the accused Gagan Preet Kaur had appeared before the Patiala House Court on summon issued to her.

The court, on January 23, summoned her after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

A section related to the offence of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is invoked in the charge sheet.

Delhi police had submitted on point of cognizance that the accident happened due to the fault of the accused and she deliberately took the accused to a distant hospital. Therefore, she has been charge-sheeted under section 105 BNS (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, police said.

After hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg had taken cognizance.

While taking cognizance, JMFC Ankit Garg had said, "I have perused the charge sheet and the documents annexed with the charge sheet. It prima facie discloses commission of an offence."

"I take cognizance of the offence. Let summons be issued to the accused for the next date of hearing," JMFC Garg ordered.

Details from Delhi Police Chargesheet

The Charge sheet is filed under sections 281, 125(b), 105, 238(a) BNS.

Delhi Police Chargesheet filed against the accused Gagan Preet Kaur said the victim could have been saved with timely medical care. However, the golden hour in trauma was lost due to taking the victim to the Nulife hospital at 23 minutes away. The other hospital like Army base Hospital and AIIMS, were at a distance of 10-15 minutes away.

It is stated that there are 34 witnesses in the charge sheet. The total number of pages of the charge sheet is more than 400, including the documents.

Police have said that the survival time is atleast 15 minutes as per the PM report.

It is also said that a speed report was obtained from BMW. An inspection is also being conducted through FSL to ascertain the speed.

Statements of the ambulance driver and assistant taken under section 180 BNSS, and no fault on the ambulance's part, the police have claimed. DTC driver's statement is also on record.

Allegations of Deliberate Delay and Loss of 'Golden Hour'

It is alleged that the accused persons are distantly connected to the hospital.

Nearby hospitals (Delhi Cantonment Hospital / AIIMS Trauma Centre) were 10-15 minutes away. Instead, the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar (about 20 km away) Travel time to the hospital is 23 minutes.

Delay allegedly led to loss of the "golden hour" of trauma care, police said.

Nulife Hospital is described as a small two-storey nursing home and allegedly has limited medical facilities.

It is alleged that an ambulance with a paramedic reached the spot within minutes, but the accused allegedly refused ambulance assistance.

Police said there is no fault of ambulance staff.

There was a deliberate delay in providing medical help.

There are distant family links to Nulife Hospital.

Alleged Attempt to Mislead Investigation

It is also alleged that an attempt to mislead investigators was made by getting herself admitted to the ICU despite minor injuries.

Possible manipulation of medical records (investigation still underway), police said. (ANI)