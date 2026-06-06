Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Centre after CBSE retained COEMPT for scanning re-evaluation answer sheets. He mockingly termed COEMPT 'Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan's Trouble-making' in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh Slams Centre Over CBSE Vendor

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at the Centre, calling COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd "Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan's Trouble-making" after the CBSE retained the company for scanning answer sheets during the ongoing re-evaluation process and moved all related data to its own servers.

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In a post on X, Congress leader wrote, "COEMPT continues to be in the news fully justifying its acronym Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan's Trouble-making". COEMPT continues to be in the news fully justifying its acronym Compromised Out-of-touch Exhausted Mantri Pradhan’s Trouble-making — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 6, 2026

IIT Official Clarifies on Re-evaluation Process

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had retained COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd for scanning answer sheets during the ongoing re-evaluation process, while moving all data and records related to the On-screen marking (OSM) system from the vendor's servers to CBSE-controlled servers, an IIT official told ANI.

The IIT official associated with the security audit told ANI that COEMPT's OSM platform continues to be used for the re-evaluation process."COEMPT will scan the copies for re-evaluation," the official said.

When asked about whether COEMPT will be able to scan answer sheets despite its track record, the official said, "They scanned 40 crore pages, of which about 30,000 odd have problems. That means about 1 in 10,000 pages were problematic. Now they only need to scan problematic pages. So they should be able to scan without any problem."

As of June 4, the Board had received 70,433 applications through the post-result grievance redressal mechanism, including 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.

However, all answer-sheet data and records have now been transferred to CBSE servers to ensure greater control over security and operations.

"The scanned answer scripts and associated data were originally hosted on the vendor's servers. We brought the data to CBSE servers and reviewed and improved the OSM code so that it could run on CBSE infrastructure. When security is a concern, it is naturally better to have the system under CBSE's control rather than depend entirely on a vendor's servers," the official said. (ANI)