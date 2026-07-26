West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a new Assembly building will be built to house 400 legislators post-Delimitation & Women's Reservation Bills. He said the current heritage building will be preserved and a 40-acre plot in New Town is identified.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that a new Assembly building will soon be constructed in the state. The Chief Minister made the announcement during his vote of thanks address at the state budget session on Sunday.

Highlighting the need for a new Assembly complex, the Chief Minister stated that following the implementation of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, the strength of legislators is expected to rise to approximately 400. Hence, CM Suvendu Adhikari asserted that it would be difficult to accommodate the increased number of legislators in the current Assembly hall.

Comprehensive Planning Underway

Addressing the Speaker, the Chief Minister requested him to inspect potential sites in consultation with all political parties, urging that a comprehensive plan be prepared from now itself in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD) and other relevant departments. He further assured that he had discussed the matter with the Finance Minister and there would be no financial constraints for the project.

Heritage Status of Current Building to Remain

Regarding the present Assembly building, the Chief Minister emphasised that it is a heritage structure and will continue to be utilised as per requirement.

Additional Proposals and Upgrades

In addition, the Chief Minister proposed creating a new website to track and provide information on legislators' attendance and performance in the House. He also appreciated ISF MLA Noushad Siddiki for his presence and performance during the current session of the Assembly.

Touching upon infrastructure challenges, the Chief Minister noted that the existing MLAs' hostel lacks sufficient space for legislators, announcing that plans are underway to upgrade hostel facilities as well.

Land Identified for New Complex

Meanwhile, Speaker Rathindra Bose stated that a 40-acre land plot has been identified in the New Town area, which could be finalised for the construction of the new Assembly building. (ANI)