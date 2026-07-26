HP CM Sukhu assured protesting primary teachers in Shimla that demands like amending the School Complex System and withdrawing FIRs were accepted. Despite this, the federation will continue its relay hunger strike until the changes are implemented.

CM's Assurances to Protesters Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government had accepted most of the teachers' key demands. "Most of their major demands have been accepted. We have decided to amend the School Complex System, and a committee will be constituted to recommend the necessary changes. I had promised that I would meet them, and today I came to their gathering. The Complex System will be improved based on their concerns, and if there is a need to withdraw it, that decision will also be taken at the appropriate time," Sukhu said.He further said that the government had also agreed to withdraw FIRs registered against teachers during previous protests. "All their demands have been accepted. The FIRs registered against teachers will also be withdrawn. I have given them this assurance and announced it from their stage," the Chief Minister added.The protest centres on the federation's demand for the rollback of the School Complex System, under which multiple schools have been brought under a single administrative unit. Teachers have argued that the arrangement has adversely affected the functioning of primary schools and teacher deployment across the state. Federation to Continue Relay Hunger Strike Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation President Ramesh Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement but said the federation would continue its peaceful agitation until the assurances are translated into official government action."The Chief Minister has announced that the FIRs against teachers will be withdrawn and that our demands will be fulfilled. We welcome his announcement and thank him. However, this movement is based on Gandhian principles. We are not disrupting children's education, nor are we acting against the government or violating the law. Our peaceful satyagraha will continue until every promise made by the Chief Minister is implemented in reality," Sharma said.Referring to the government's assurance on the School Complex System, Sharma said, "The Chief Minister has said that if it is found necessary, the Complex System will be withdrawn. He has also assured us that action will be taken soon. Until these announcements are implemented on the ground, the Primary Teachers Federation will continue its peaceful democratic struggle and relay hunger strike."The federation had earlier announced the relay hunger strike after thousands of teachers from across Himachal Pradesh marched to Shimla following a 15-day statewide campaign seeking withdrawal of the School Complex System and acceptance of other pending demands. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday addressed thousands of protesting primary teachers at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, assuring them that most of their demands had been accepted, including changes to the School Complex System and withdrawal of FIRs registered against teachers involved in previous agitations.The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation completed a 15-day statewide foot march to the state capital in protest against the School Complex System introduced by the government. Despite the assurances, the federation announced that it would continue its relay hunger strike until the Chief Minister's announcements are implemented on the ground.Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government had accepted most of the teachers' key demands. "Most of their major demands have been accepted. We have decided to amend the School Complex System, and a committee will be constituted to recommend the necessary changes. I had promised that I would meet them, and today I came to their gathering. The Complex System will be improved based on their concerns, and if there is a need to withdraw it, that decision will also be taken at the appropriate time," Sukhu said.He further said that the government had also agreed to withdraw FIRs registered against teachers during previous protests. "All their demands have been accepted. The FIRs registered against teachers will also be withdrawn. I have given them this assurance and announced it from their stage," the Chief Minister added.The protest centres on the federation's demand for the rollback of the School Complex System, under which multiple schools have been brought under a single administrative unit. Teachers have argued that the arrangement has adversely affected the functioning of primary schools and teacher deployment across the state.Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation President Ramesh Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement but said the federation would continue its peaceful agitation until the assurances are translated into official government action."The Chief Minister has announced that the FIRs against teachers will be withdrawn and that our demands will be fulfilled. We welcome his announcement and thank him. However, this movement is based on Gandhian principles. We are not disrupting children's education, nor are we acting against the government or violating the law. Our peaceful satyagraha will continue until every promise made by the Chief Minister is implemented in reality," Sharma said.Referring to the government's assurance on the School Complex System, Sharma said, "The Chief Minister has said that if it is found necessary, the Complex System will be withdrawn. He has also assured us that action will be taken soon. Until these announcements are implemented on the ground, the Primary Teachers Federation will continue its peaceful democratic struggle and relay hunger strike."The federation had earlier announced the relay hunger strike after thousands of teachers from across Himachal Pradesh marched to Shimla following a 15-day statewide campaign seeking withdrawal of the School Complex System and acceptance of other pending demands. (ANI)