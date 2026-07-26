Suvendu Adhikari backed PM Modi's "zero tolerance" on exam fraud. He also addressed a Kolkata protest, claiming 'fundamentalists,' not students, attacked journalists and are trying to destabilize the country, promising action against them.

Adhikari on PM Modi's 'Zero Tolerance' for Exam Fraud

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always followed a "zero tolerance policy" on issues related to examination irregularities, adding that the Centre has proposed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and has also spoken about setting up fast-track courts for its implementation. Speaking to the media, Adhikari said, "PM Narendra Modi has always followed a zero tolerance policy on all these issues. The protesters have faith in him and he is taking action. The entire country has faith in him. He has not only brought the bill but also talked about fast-track courts for its implementation. We will know the rest of the details in the bill. No Chief Minister should say anything more than this before introducing the bill."

Tribute to Kargil Martyrs

Adhikari also paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. "Today is Kargil Day, a day to remember those who became martyrs to keep our Mother India safe. I have also shared this on social media. Before starting 'Mann Ki Baat' here, I stood and saluted at the temporary martyrs' altar we set up. I pray for the eternal peace of all those departed souls. Today is the day of that historic victory achieved under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which kept India safe and defeated foreign forces. The entire country is remembering the martyrs with respect and celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas with pride," he said.

On Kolkata Protest Violence

On the violence during a CJP-Left students' protest in Kolkata, Adhikari said, "It was not a Leftist procession. It was their procession, the self-declared Cockroach Party, later the Leftists joined. None of those who were associated with the NEET movement are associated with this incident. I have seen it myself. They themselves have written on social media that they are not taking responsibility for the barbaric attack on journalists. The Kolkata Police CP sent me everything, I have seen it myself."

Attack on Journalists

He further said, "Seven cases have been filed against those who attempted to kill media workers. All the cases were filed by journalists. The police have filed a couple of cases on their own. We do not just talk about the fourth pillar of democracy in speeches, we also demonstrate it in action. I immediately went to the PG hospital. The journalists also got courage. The journalists filed an FIR and did medical. Fourteen people have been arrested, those who were seen in the video being arrested, they have no connection with the NEET movement of the Cockroach Party."

'Protesters are Fundamentalists, Not Students'

Adhikari further alleged that those arrested were not students and accused them of attempting to create unrest in the country. "These are not students. They are completely Jamaati, fundamentalists, and want to weaken and destabilize India. The BJP's nationalist government has been in power for the past ten weeks. They are having difficulty with the decisions they have taken to implement the law. An investigation is being conducted on madrasas. They got OBC certificates, but the High Court cancelled them. They are angry. The animal slaughter law came into effect in 1950, they are angry. We have imposed some restrictions on sound pollution, they are angry about this," he said

"Kicking the Prime Minister's picture, kicking the Chief Minister's high school, Azadi Bhasan, what are these? Some people don't know how to hold the national flag, they hold it upside down. They are not people of the movement. They are goons. Action will be taken against them under the Goon Suppression Act. What I said in the Assembly yesterday is final," he added. (ANI)