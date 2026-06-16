A five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her neighbour in Jaipur's Harmada area, as the accused was driven by suspicions of an illicit relationship between her husband and the victim's mother.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her neighbour in Jaipur's Harmada area, as the accused suspected an illicit relationship between her husband and the victim's mother. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Gudiya Devi, was arrested on Monday, less than 48 hours after the crime.

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According to police, the child's father had left for work in the morning. Around 1 pm, he received a distressing call from his wife informing him that their daughter had gone missing.

A search operation involving family members, neighbours and local residents followed, but when the child could not be traced, police were alerted.

As girl's last known movements were investigated, suspicion fell on a nearby residence frequently visited by the child. Police discovered that the victim often spent time at Gudiya Devi's house, where she played with the accused's children.

Officers examined CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the girl entering the accused's home but never leaving. Acting on the lead, police searched the premises.

The child's body was found wrapped in a blanket and concealed inside a divan.

According to police, Gudiya Devi had been harbouring resentment for months. Police said she suspected the victim's mother of regularly speaking to her husband, Afroz alias Firoz Khan, over the phone. She was also reportedly upset over a recent altercation involving water collection.

Police believe the accused wanted to inflict unbearable pain on the child's mother and had allegedly been planning the crime for several days.

When the girl visited her house on June 13, Gudiya Devi allegedly lured her inside, removed her clothes and smothered her by covering her mouth. After the alleged murder, she wrapped the body in a blanket and hid it inside the divan to avoid immediate detection.

Police further revealed that the accused had allegedly planned to dispose of the body in a nearby forest in an attempt to mislead investigators and divert suspicion.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.