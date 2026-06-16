A 27-year-old software engineer from Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, prompting a detailed police investigation into the incident.

A 27-year-old software engineer from Delhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, prompting a detailed police investigation into the incident. The deceased, identified as P Radha Gayatri, was a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi and worked for a technology firm in Gurgaon. According to police, she had checked into the homestay on Saturday night along with her husband, Soumya Shricharan, a Pune-based tech professional.

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The couple, who got married on November 8, 2025, belonged to families originally from Visakhapatnam. Police received an emergency call around 7:30 am on Monday reporting that a female guest had been found unconscious inside a room.

A police team, accompanied by medical personnel, rushed to the homestay. Upon arrival, Gayatri was found dead.

Devendra Chauhan, station officer (SO) of Mussoorie police station, said, “The victim was found lying naked on the floor, and there was blood on the bedsheet. We also recovered two empty liquor bottles from the room.”

According to police, Shricharan told investigators that the couple had consumed alcohol before going to sleep at around 3:30 am. He reportedly claimed that when he woke up later, he found his wife unconscious and bleeding from her nose.

Police said the couple had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13 before reaching the Mussoorie homestay at approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday.

Police have not ruled out any angle and are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the woman's death.