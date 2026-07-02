Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector marks a milestone with its first-ever export of fresh cherries and plums to Oman. The move opens new global markets for local produce, promising better returns for the state's farmers and horticulturists.

Himachal Fruits Make International Debut in Oman

In a significant milestone for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector, the first-ever export consignment of fresh cherries and plums from the state has successfully reached Oman, opening new international marketing avenues for Himachali fruits and promising improved returns for growers.

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The inaugural consignment, consisting of 400 kilograms of fresh cherries and 400 kilograms of fresh plums, was formally flagged off by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

Upon arrival in Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat launched an official promotional campaign and lauded the superior quality of produce from Himachal Pradesh. The fruits were displayed through curated in-store promotional setups across retail outlets and reportedly received an encouraging response from consumers in the Omani market.

Coordinated Effort Ensures Success

This landmark development has taken place under the guidance and direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has prioritised strengthening the horticulture sector and expanding global market access for the state's agricultural produce. The Department of Horticulture played a key role in facilitating the export process, ensuring that farmers are able to secure remunerative prices through international trade linkages.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office Chandigarh, also played a crucial coordinating role in enabling the export. It worked in close coordination with farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, exporters, HPMC, state departments, and logistics partners to ensure compliance with international standards relating to quality, grading, packaging, and phytosanitary requirements.

CM Sukhu Hails Milestone Achievement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the Department of Horticulture and fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh on the successful export of fresh cherries and plums to Oman, calling it a "major step towards global recognition of Himachal's horticulture." He said, "This milestone would unlock new avenues of prosperity for the state's farmers and horticulturists by providing them access to high-value global markets. The dedication and hard work of our horticulturists are now beginning to yield results, with international markets opening their doors to the naturally rich and premium-quality produce of Himachal Pradesh."

A Call for Quality

Urging farmers to maintain quality standards, the Chief Minister said, "Growers must continue to focus on quality, grading and scientific cultivation practices so that Himachal Pradesh can establish itself as a trusted supplier of premium fruits across the world."

Government Pledges Full Support

Sukhu further stated, "The state government is committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the farming community. We are providing every possible support, including technical guidance, capacity building, quality enhancement measures, better post-harvest infrastructure and marketing assistance."

He added, "We aim to transform horticulture into a more profitable and globally competitive sector. Several initiatives have already been taken to promote premium-quality fruit production and enable horticulturists to access high-value domestic and international markets."

Boosting Rural Economy and Future Prospects

The Chief Minister said, "Strengthening the rural economy remains one of the foremost priorities of the government. Expanding export opportunities for farmers' produce is a significant step in that direction."

He also noted, "Farmers should adopt high-yielding and quality planting material and follow scientific cultivation practices to improve productivity and quality output."

Sukhu assured, "The state government will continue to extend full assistance in marketing, post-harvest infrastructure and export facilitation so that farmers receive better price realisation and higher incomes." He expressed confidence that the successful export to Oman would pave the way for Himachal Pradesh fruits to establish a stronger presence in other international markets in the coming period. (ANI)