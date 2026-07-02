Lucknow DM Vishak G Iyer and Joint Police Commissioner Bablu Kumar inspected 46 UPTET exam centres. The exam for 76,000 candidates has multi-layered security including magistrates, CCTV, and heavy police deployment to ensure its smooth conduct.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer and Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Bablu Kumar on Thursday inspected several examination centres across the city to review security and administrative arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). The examination, which began today, is being conducted across 46 centres in the state capital over a span of three days.

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Administrative and Security Arrangements

Speaking to ANI about the arrangements, Lucknow DM Iyer said, "Regarding the TET examination in the Lucknow district--scheduled for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th--there are a total of 46 centres where the exam will be conducted. Across these days, a total of 76,000 candidates will participate. In accordance with the Commission's directives, adequate arrangements have been ensured at every centre, and the exam is proceeding smoothly."

He further added that a multi-layered oversight system has been put in place to maintain the sanctity of the examination. "Personnel such as sector magistrates, static magistrates, and internal and external examiners have been deployed. From a security perspective, comprehensive measures--including CCTV surveillance--have been implemented at all centres," the DM noted.

Tight Police Grid

Joint Police Commissioner (L&O) Bablu Kumar emphasised the tight security grid established to prevent any malpractices and ensure law and order. "The TET exam is being held across Uttar Pradesh today, as well as on July 3rd and 4th. In Lucknow, the exam is taking place at 46 centres. The first shift began at 9:30 AM. Adequate police personnel, led by Sub-Inspectors, have been deployed at all centres to maintain law and order and ensure security," Kumar told ANI.

The Joint CP also highlighted the protocol followed for the movement of sensitive examination papers. "We assigned two police personnel to accompany each Sector Magistrate to transport confidential materials from the treasury to the exam centres. The District Magistrate and I are currently inspecting the centres; candidates have undergone proper checking and frisking before being admitted inside. The exam has commenced, and no issues have been reported so far," he added.

About UPTET

The UPTET is a state-level exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)