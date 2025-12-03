A video from Jaipur shows sub-divisional Officer (SDM) Dilip Singh Rathore dancing with BLOs and other officers.

Amid reports of mounting pressure, exhaustion, and tragic deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a light-hearted video has surfaced from Chomu, Jaipur. The now-viral video captures Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) Dilip Singh Rathore breaking into a dance on desi beats alongside BLOs and fellow officials. The celebration unfolded after the Chomu Assembly constituency successfully wrapped up its SIR duties, prompting Rathore to host a gathering on Monday night.

The SDM, glowing with pride, danced freely with his staff to the thumping beats of the DJ, in a respite for the workforce.

Chomu, one of Jaipur district’s 17 constituencies, achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 100% enumeration of electoral rolls by Monday evening. Rathore who also serves as the constituency’s Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) said, "We enjoyed the evening being the first constituency in the district to complete the target."

To celebrate the feat, officials held a grand felicitation ceremony for the 232 BLOs at the picturesque Keshargarh Haveli Marriage Garden in Chomu.