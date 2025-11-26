BJP's Locket Chatterjee refuted claims that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are committing suicide due to work stress from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging a plot to pressure doctors to falsify death certificates amid opposition outcry.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee alleged that doctors are being pressured to attribute suicides to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in death certificates. She also refuted the allegation that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are committing suicide due to work-related stress duties under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls. While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chatterjee stated that, " No one is committing suicide because of the SIR... The doctors are threatened that while giving the death certificate, they have to say that suicide was committed because of the SIR...," Chatterjee said.

Opposition parties raise alarm over BLO deaths, pressure

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate raised questions over the mysterious deaths of nearly 20 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across seven states within 20 days, demanding accountability and claiming authorities are dodging queries regarding the controversial electoral roll revision.

'EC is destroying democracy': TMC

On Tuesday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that BLOs are under "immense pressure" and the Election Commission is "destroying democracy", amid the protests carried out in front of the Election Commission (EC) office. He said, "Immense pressure is being created upon the BLOs. BLOs distribute and collect forms all day, and at night, they have to upload them all. The servers are down; they can't upload them. They're under pressure. Middle-aged and older people aren't accustomed to computers and uploading. It's much easier for young people and those under 40. So they're under a lot of pressure. The Election Commission is destroying democracy."

He added, "Earlier, electors used to decide who would form the government; now the government is deciding who will be my elector. And who will bring me to power? This is the message that is being sent."

TMC highlights issues with enumeration form

He alleged that the 'name of the relative' section is becoming a reason for the "rejection" of people's enumeration form. He said, "Another thing I want to tell you is about the enumeration form. In the 'name of relative' section, they expect only the parents' names to be entered. Still, technically, the uncle is also a relative, and the elder brother can be one too. But they are not accepting their names and saying that I will not accept this enumeration form if you have filled this section with your uncle's name. The question is now whether the app will decide my legal right or if the app has to be created based on my legal right."

Protests erupt in Kolkata over electoral roll revision

On Tuesday, tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata as protesters gathered to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal. Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process. Several protestors, including teachers, expressed concerns over the accelerated pace of the SIR exercise. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Kolkata District President Tamoghna Ghosh alleged that some individuals attempting to enter the office were "TMC goons" intending to commit hooliganism.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal, with the final electors' list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee calls SIR 'chaotic', seeks intervention

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed serious concerns over the ongoing SIR in the state, urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately. Sharing her concerns over a letter on X, the West Bengal CM addressed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee described the SIR exercise as "unplanned, chaotic and dangerous," highlighting gaps in training, lack of clarity on documentation, and the impossibility of meeting voters amidst their work schedules.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, insufficient training, and unrealistic timelines that are "compromising the process's credibility."