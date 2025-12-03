Asia's only natural ice skating rink in Shimla has opened for the winter, a week earlier than last year. While tourists are delighted, officials express concern that global warming is reducing the number of annual skating sessions.

Asia's only natural ice skating rink in Shimla kick-started its winter season on Wednesday with successful trial runs, marking what officials call a hopeful beginning despite global warming reducing the number of skating sessions each year. The 105-year-old open-air rink witnessed enthusiastic tourists taking to the ice as the first layer formed earlier than last year due to favourable weather conditions.

Manpreet Singh Sembi, President of the Shimla Ice Skating Rink, told ANI that climate change continues to affect the sport, stating, "Yes, the club has conducted trials, and today's trials were successful. Because of global warming, the environment is affected. The number of sessions is decreasing each year, so the number of skaters has also decreased. We are dependent on the weather for the functioning of the ice skating rink."

Plans for an All-Weather Rink

He added, "This year, because of the good weather conditions, we have started a week earlier than last year, and we hope that there will be good sessions. Schools are underway, and most students have exams, so the number of skaters is expected to increase by the end of this month". Sembi further said, "We are in the process of converting this ice skating rink into an all-weather rink, and we hope next year we will have it completed. We have been calling for this for a long time. This rink is over 100 years old and is connected with generations. This is the only medium of recreational activity for Shimla during winters."

Concerns from Local Skaters

Local youth, however, expressed concern about the declining ice sessions. Jasraj, a student and a long-time skater, said, "I have been skating here for 12 years. Our childhood has gone into this. There is very little to do in Shimla, and now even this is not running regularly. Because of global warming, the ice formation is not proper."

Expressing hope for increased sessions this year, Jasraj added, "This time, because of the cold, we hope sessions will be more. Tourism in Shimla doesn't have many attractions left; this is one that can attract tourists. But lack of regular sessions means children go to Dehradun and other places for training."

A Call for Upgrades Amidst Challenges

General Secretary of the club, Rajat Malhotra, also acknowledged the challenges posed by erratic weather while expressing optimism for a better season ahead. "This is a Heritage club that began in 1920 and is more than 100 years old now. If you are living in Shimla and you are not a part of this thing, that doesn't make sense. Today's trial was successful, and we hope for a good season, but everything depends on the weather," he said.

Rajat, who has been skating for a long time, called for upgrades, stating, "It's time to convert this open rink into an all-weather indoor rink. For sports like ice hockey and figure skating, artificial ice is the only option. Some years we get over 70 sessions; last year we had only 35. If the weather permits, we hope for more than 70 sessions this year."

Tourist Delight and First-Time Experiences

Despite worries over climate and declining participation, tourists appeared delighted to be among the season's first session for winter skating here. We did not call or invite anyone here on day one, but tourists were here in nearby hotels, so they must have come for this once they saw the club opened," he added.

The tourists are coming and learning to skate with fun and enjoyment. "It's my first time. We are really enjoying it. We are falling but learning. Don't be scared, fall, and you will learn," said a tourist, Chiranth Reddi from Karnataka.

Another tourist, Amritya Singh from Jharkhand, said, "We came here on a college trip after finishing our B.Tech. It was lucky for us that the rink opened today. We are happy to be here."

Visitors from warmer regions were especially excited to experience natural ice. "It is very cold here; we are coming from a warm region. It's my second time in Shimla, but my first time ice skating. I didn't know this was the only natural ice skating rink in Asia. Even if they say the weather is changing, it still looks very nice to me. We will come again. It's a beautiful place, and I love hill stations," said Anshu, a tourist from Hyderabad.

As the winter chill finally tightens its grip on the hill town, locals hope nature will remain kind long enough to keep the legendary rink and a cherished community tradition alive for another season.

A Heritage Landmark

Established in 1920 during British rule. The Shimla Ice Skating Rink remains a unique semi-natural facility in South East Asia, offering Ice skating, figure skating and ice hockey every winter. (ANI)