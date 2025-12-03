BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain strongly criticized Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani's remarks on jihad, accusing him of misleading the country, inciting Muslims, and attempting to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims with inflammatory statements.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain strongly criticised Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Mahmood Asad Madani for his remarks on jihad on wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hussain Accuses Madani of Misleading Country

In the latest interview with ANII, Mahmood Madani clarified on his remarks and claimed that it is actually the Centre and state ministries which have put a negative association on the word, whereas its history is actually "pious" and the term is actually to fight against terrorists. Bjp Leader Shahnawaz Hussain, while criticising the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president, said that Mahmood Madani is completely misleading the country. "He has spoken emphatically, not once but twice, both in reading and writing. No one is distorting his words. He said that when there is oppression, there will be jihad, Hussain added.

'Attempts to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims'

While speaking on jihad, he also said that he would take bullets to the chest. The inflammatory statement he has made attempts to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims across the country. There could not be a better country for Muslims across the world," Hussain said.

"Today, Mahmood Madani is presenting India as if Muslims are being oppressed and harassed. There are no riots or disturbances anywhere. The benefits of every government scheme are reaching every section of society. Mahmood Madani is inciting and provoking all Muslims. He wants to lead them on a path of conflict. He is distorting the perception about Muslims across the country. And now he is saying that their words are being distorted, "he added.

'He should apologize for their language': Hussain

"Whatever language he is using, he should apologize for their language and statements. The people will never forgive them. Mahmood Madani isn't a leader of Muslims; he's just the leader of an organization. He's under the misconception that his NGO represents all Muslims, which is completely wrong. He should get rid of the misconception that he will speak for Muslims and that the Muslims of India will say "love you" back," Hussain asserted. (ANI)