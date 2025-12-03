BJP MP Giriraj Singh slammed the Opposition's Parliament protest as a 'media stunt'. The INDIA bloc, led by top Congress leaders, protested against four labour codes. Meanwhile, the government agreed to a discussion on electoral reforms.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Wednesday criticised the Opposition for their protest in Parliament, saying their actions are aimed at grabbing media attention as they have lost public support. He added that outside the House, they speak against the Speaker, leaving them with nothing but disruptive tactics. Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said, "These people do such things only to attract media attention because the public has rejected them. Outside of Parliament, they speak against the Speaker; nothing is left for them except doing such things."

INDIA Bloc Protests Against Labour Codes

Earlier today, top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi, attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the 4 labour codes at Parliament premises.

Claiming that the four labour codes propagate "corporate jungle raj," the INDIA bloc MPs held up various banners, and a bigger banner reading "No to Corporate Jungle raj- Yes to Labour Justice" The INDIA bloc protest comes after the Opposition's repeated demands for a discussion was accepted by the Government.

Government Agrees to Discussion on Electoral Reforms

The Central government is set to hold a discussion on electoral reforms on December 9. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the decisions taken at the all-party meeting. "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Kiren Rijiju on Constructive Discussion

Rijiju later told ANI that he looks forward to a "constructive" discussion. "Election Commission reform is a larger issue. Parliament makes laws. For bigger reforms in the Election Commission and the Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the ECI. That is why I had stated that if at all we have to discuss the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature," he said.

"Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," he added.

Rijiju had earlier indicated a solution to the impasse, saying the government is ready to discuss electoral reforms.

Sources said the BAC meeting allocated 10 hours to discuss the 150 years of the Vande Mataram song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song. They said ten hours have also been allocated to the discussion on electoral reforms. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday. (ANI)