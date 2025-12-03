Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, facing a privilege motion for her 'real dogs in Parliament' comment, hit back at Kiren Rijiju. She questioned why her bringing a stray puppy to Parliament rattled the Centre more than issues like BLO suicides.

As Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury is likely to face a breach of parliamentary privilege motion for her "real dogs are sitting in Parliament" remarks, she launched an attack against Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to look at the BJP before distributing "character certificates."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Renuka Chowdhury said that she bringing a dog to the Parliament has "rattled" the Centre more than Booth Level Officers (BLOs) dying by suicide, new Labour Codes or the Sanchar Saathi app. She said, "People are dying because of pollution, and no one is worried about it. BLOs are committing suicide, their families are getting destroyed, and they are not worried about them. Labour laws are being forced upon us. The Sanchar Saathi app is being forced upon us. But Renuka Chowdhury's dog has rattled everyone. What can I say now? I will continue to take care of animals."

'Look within your party first,' Chowdhury tells Rijiju

Further, she said that no law prohibits dogs from entering the Parliament premises. "There is no law which prohibits dogs from entering the Parliament premises. Even Atal Bihar Vajpayee once came on a bullock cart... Dogs are so loyal, but what do these people know about loyalty? Is Kiren Rijiju giving us a character certificate now? Look within your party first. Your ministers run their cars over farmers and kill them. Rijiju ji should work on his party before giving us a character certificate," she added.

On the privilege motion

When asked about the MP bringing in the privilege motion against her, Chowdhury said, "How am I supposed to know? If they have that much time, then let them do what they want. Why would I worry?"

'Real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament'

This comes after Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog, which she claimed to be a stray, into Parliament premises on Monday, dismissing any objections by other MPs, and claiming that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament" and biting people every day.

Chaudhary explained that she rescued the puppy while on her way to Parliament. She witnessed a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the road. To ensure the dog did not get hurt, she brought it along in her car. The dog remained inside the vehicle only and left shortly after the car dropped off the Congress MP.

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?" Chaudhary told ANI here.

"The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)