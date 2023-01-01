Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji

    The Sammed Shikharji controversy has been brewing for weeks since the Jharkhand government notified the pilgrimage site as a tourist destination. The Jain community staged a massive protest at Delhi's India Gate, which attracts tourists, on January 1. 
     

    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Members of the Jain Community staged a nationwide protest against the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government's decision to designate Sammed Shikharji as a tourist destination. Sammed Shikharji, located in Jharkhand's Parasnath Hills, is a sacred pilgrimage site for Jains. The Jain community staged a massive protest at Delhi's India Gate, which attracts tourists on January, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. It is believed that 20 out of 24 Tirthankars (Jain spiritual leaders) attained salvation at the Sammed Shikharji.

    The Sammed Shikharji controversy has been brewing for weeks, ever since the Jharkhand government notified the pilgrimage site as a tourist destination.

    Earlier, the Jain community in Madhya Pradesh protested against the decision. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath wrote to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and PM Modi, requesting him to reconsider the decision.

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said that they are committed to protecting the sanctity of all pilgrimages sites in India. In its statement, the VHP said that the area should be declared holy, and no tourist activities involving meat or drugs should be permitted.

    According to the VHP statement, "The Ministry of Pilgrimage should be established in Jharkhand sooner so that the development of Siddha Kshetra Parshwanath mountain, and all other pilgrimage sites there, should be under the followers' faith. Important amendments should be made in the related notifications so that Siddha Parshwanath mountain and Tirtharaj Sammed peak are never developed as tourist areas."

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backed the protest and demanded that the Jharkhand government rescind its decision.

     

    On December 16, 2022, the Jain temple in Gujarat was reportedly vandalised. A nationwide protest was also staged on Sunday in response to the vandalism.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
