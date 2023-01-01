Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates

OMCs increased commercial cylinder rates by up to Rs 25 starting January 1, 2023. With the price hike, dining out at restaurants, hotels, and other establishments will become more expensive. However, it will not affect ordinary people's budgets as the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

On the first day of the New Year 2023, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the LPG cylinder price. The price of the commercial cylinder has increased by Rs 25; however, the rates of the domestic cylinder remain the same, and they will sell at their existing prices.

LPG commercial cylinder price hike:

LPG commercial cylinder price hike: check the latest rates

1) Delhi - Rs 1768

2) Mumbai - Rs 1721

3) Kolkata - Rs 1870

4) Chennai - Rs 1917

LPG commercial cylinder price hike: check domestic rates

1) Delhi - Rs 1053

2) Mumbai - Rs 1052.5

3) Kolkata - Rs 1079

4) Chennai - Rs 1068.5

On July 6, 2022, OMC increased domestic cylinder prices by Rs 153.5. Prices have been raised four times. OMCs first increased in March 2022 by Rs 50, then by Rs 50, and Rs 3.50 in May 2022. Finally, in July of last year, it raised domestic cylinder prices by Rs 50.

