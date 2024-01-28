'Jai Shri Ram': Video of Rajasthan High Court lawyers dancing to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' goes viral (WATCH)

Days after the grand opening of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, a video of lawyers dancing to Lakhbir Singh Lakha's "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" in the Rajasthan High Court's premises has gone viral on social media.

In a heartwarming display of cultural harmony and jubilation, a video capturing lawyers dancing to the melodious tunes of Lakhbir Singh Lakha's "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" devotional song supposedly within the premises of the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur has set social media abuzz. The spirited celebration comes just days after the historic inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, marking a significant moment in India's religious landscape.

The video, which quickly spread across various online platforms, showcases legal professionals adorned in their formal attire, joyously participating in a dance routine to the uplifting rhythms of the iconic devotional song. Their collective enthusiasm and synchronized movements reflect a deep sense of reverence and devotion towards Lord Ram, resonating with the sentiments of millions of devotees nationwide.

The timing of this cultural spectacle holds particular significance, occurring shortly after the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a momentous event that fulfilled the long-standing aspirations of countless devotees and marked a historic milestone in India's spiritual journey. The resonance of "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" with its powerful lyrics, coupled with the festive fervor permeating the Rajasthan High Court premises, underscores the deep-rooted cultural bonds that unite communities across the country.

The essence of Lakhbir Singh Lakha's devotional song, which praises the valour and righteousness of Lord Ram, has long been an integral part of India's cultural and religious heritage, transcending boundaries of region and language. Its invocation holds profound significance, serving as a timeless tribute to the revered figure of Lord Ram and symbolizing the collective aspirations of a nation steeped in spirituality and tradition.

Ayodhya's Ram temple opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. The 'mangala aarti' will take place at 4.30 am followed by the 'shringar aarti' or 'utthan aarti' at 6 am. Devotees can have a 'darshan' from 7 am onwards. Subsequently, 'bhog aarti' will be conducted at noon, 'sandhya aarti' at 5.30 pm followed by another 'bhog aarti' at 9 pm and 'shayan aarti' at 10 pm.

Last week, In response to the notable increase in devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established a committee dedicated to ensuring that visitors can have uninterrupted access to 'darshan' of Ram Lalla without facing any inconvenience.

The committee, led by state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, includes key officials such as the chief secretary, additional chief secretary to CM, DGP, and principal secretary of the Urban Development Department.