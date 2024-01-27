Greenfield bypass project: NHAI aims to ease Ayodhya congestion with Rs 3,570 crore investment

The proposed project, divided into North Ayodhya and South Ayodhya bypass, is designed to address the anticipated surge in passenger and freight vehicle movement, particularly following the inauguration of the Ram temple.

In a strategic move to alleviate congestion in Ayodhya and its neighboring regions, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approached the Central government for special approval to construct a 68km greenfield bypass, involving an investment of Rs 3,570 crore. This initiative, undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), aims to invite bids for a 4/6 lane highway spanning Lucknow, Basti, and Gonda districts.

The proposed project, divided into North Ayodhya and South Ayodhya bypass, is designed to address the anticipated surge in passenger and freight vehicle movement, particularly following the inauguration of the Ram temple. Estimates project a traffic increase from the current 89,023 vehicles per day to 2.17 lakh vehicles daily by 2033.

Envisioned to be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the bypass aligns with the government's vision to enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and bolster economic efficiency. The urgency of approval arises as the Finance Ministry has temporarily restrained the Road Ministry from initiating new projects under Bharatmala.

The decision to undertake the project via the PPP model requires special approval, given its cost exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. To proceed, the Ministry must seek clearance from an apex committee tasked with appraising PPP projects. The NHAI aims to complete the construction within a brisk timeline of two-and-a-half years.

The strategic significance of the bypass stems from the expected surge in devotees and vehicular movement following the inauguration of the Ram temple. Considering this, the project becomes integral to manage the escalating traffic efficiently and provide seamless connectivity.

The continuous influx of devotees to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya highlights the spiritual significance of the region. Even on the fifth day after the Pran Pratishtha, devotees thronged to have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, reinforcing the temple's central role in attracting pilgrims from across the country.

The recently held Pran Pratishtha ceremony marked a pivotal moment, with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony witnessed the participation of approximately 8,000 invitees, including prominent guests, reflecting the cultural and religious significance of the event.

The initiation of the greenfield bypass project underscores a forward-thinking approach toward infrastructure planning, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to accommodate future developments and ensure the seamless movement of people and goods in and around Ayodhya.