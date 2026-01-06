Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated his 60th birthday in Shimla. He thanked his family, party workers, and the people of the state for their support and pledged to continue his social and political work with dedication.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday celebrated his 60th birthday at his residence in Shimla, receiving greetings from party leaders, workers, friends and well-wishers. The celebrations saw Thakur cutting a cake in the presence of his family members and colleagues, marking six decades of his life.

Thakur Expresses Gratitude

Thanking everyone who extended wishes, Thakur said he would continue his social and political work with the same dedication in the years to come. "I thank everyone who has helped me reach this stage in life. Be it my political and social life or my personal journey, the support and cooperation I have received have been immense," he said.

Speaking to the media, the former Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the party. "First of all, I thank all my companions and the people of the state. I have continuously received the love and affection of the people of Himachal Pradesh, and it is because of this that I have reached this point in my journey. I am happy that in reaching here, I have received immense blessings from the party. I thank everyone," he added.

He added, "With the blessings of the (gods and goddesses), I got the opportunity to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. I will continue to serve in the future as well. On this birthday, I thank all those who have sent me their good wishes and blessings."

Acknowledging the role of party workers and family, Thakur said, "Certainly, the good wishes, love and guidance that I have received, for this I thank the officers, workers and party leaders. In reaching here in the political and social sphere, the workers have extended great support at every step. My family has also given me tremendous support. I thank all of them."

Concerns Over Violence in Bangladesh

During the interaction, Jai Ram Thakur also expressed serious concern over the situation in Bangladesh, particularly the violence against Hindus. "The atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and the killing of Hindus are very intolerable. This is increasing day by day. It has now reached a point where it has become unbearable," he said.

Calling the situation deeply distressing, he added, "This is such an unbearable pain that it cannot be expressed in words. It is extremely serious and unfortunate." (ANI)