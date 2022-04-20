Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act

On Monday, Amit Shah phoned Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and demanded stern punishment against those guilty for the violence in northwest Delhi two days earlier, which injured several people, including police officers.

The Delhi Police has charged five people in connection with the communal rioting in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, under the strict National Security Act (NSA), which enables incarceration without charge for up to a year. The operation follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive to police to take "strong action" against "rioters" in order to prevent a repetition of the 2020 Delhi riots.

The primary accused, 35-year-old Aslam, is among those charged under the NSA. Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad, and Aheed are the others.

In the previous two days, two dozen individuals, including three children, have been arrested in connection with the fights, in which gunshots were also fired. Five of them have been charged under the NSA, which allows the government to imprison individuals for months if the authorities believe they pose a threat to national security or are disturbing public order.

The fights on Saturday occurred following a Hanuman Jayanti parade that was held without authorization.

The strong level of religious songs clashed with the azaan, or Muslim call to prayer, as the procession passed past a mosque with people carrying saffron flags. This sparked an altercation between the two groups: parade participants and those praying in the mosque.

The police filed a bailable case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order properly proclaimed by a public officer).

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, all of the accused are being sought, and action would be taken against anyone found guilty "regardless of their class, creed, tribe, or religion."

