Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jahangirpuri violence: Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act

    On Monday, Amit Shah phoned Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and demanded stern punishment against those guilty for the violence in northwest Delhi two days earlier, which injured several people, including police officers.

    Jahangirpuri violence Five accused booked under stringent National Security Act gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    The Delhi Police has charged five people in connection with the communal rioting in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, under the strict National Security Act (NSA), which enables incarceration without charge for up to a year. The operation follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive to police to take "strong action" against "rioters" in order to prevent a repetition of the 2020 Delhi riots.

    The primary accused, 35-year-old Aslam, is among those charged under the NSA. Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad, and Aheed are the others.

    On Monday, Amit Shah phoned Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and demanded stern punishment against those guilty for the violence in northwest Delhi two days earlier, which injured several people, including police officers.

    In the previous two days, two dozen individuals, including three children, have been arrested in connection with the fights, in which gunshots were also fired. Five of them have been charged under the NSA, which allows the government to imprison individuals for months if the authorities believe they pose a threat to national security or are disturbing public order.

    The fights on Saturday occurred following a Hanuman Jayanti parade that was held without authorization.

    Also Read | Delhi Police version: Ansar triggered Jahangirpuri violence, but he is not the real mastermind

    The strong level of religious songs clashed with the azaan, or Muslim call to prayer, as the procession passed past a mosque with people carrying saffron flags. This sparked an altercation between the two groups: parade participants and those praying in the mosque.

    The police filed a bailable case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order properly proclaimed by a public officer).

    Also Read | Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

    According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, all of the accused are being sought, and action would be taken against anyone found guilty "regardless of their class, creed, tribe, or religion."

    Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA

    Also Read: Pakistan uses Jahangirpuri violence to target India, resorts to fear-mongering

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allegations absolutely wrong Kerala Home Minister on Centre s claim on COVID data gcw

    'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    Punishing Muslims Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

    'Punishing Muslims': Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-dnm

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here-adt

    TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here

    PM Modi meets Indian Maharaja Jam Saheb, reminisces old memories, Little Poland -gcw

    PM Modi meets Indian Maharaja Jam Saheb, reminisces old memories, Little Poland

    Recent Stories

    Allegations absolutely wrong Kerala Home Minister on Centre s claim on COVID data gcw

    'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today know important guidelines gcw

    UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today, learn how to check - adt

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today; Learn how to check

    Punishing Muslims Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

    'Punishing Muslims': Owaisi, AAP oppose use of bulldozers in Jahangirpuri

    Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul to soon marry Suniel Shetty daughter Athiya Shetty claim reports drb

    Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul to soon marry Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, claim reports

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon