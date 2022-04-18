Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours," Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

The Delhi Police on Monday informed that 23 persons had been detained in connection with the Saturday evening violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which injured eight police officers and a civilian.

Addressing the media, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. "FSL teams have visited scene of crime today. Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours," he said.

Asthana further said action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates

On Saturday evening, clashes occurred between members of two clans in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood during a 'Shobha Yatra' held in honour of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to media accounts, a verbal spat between two communities during the parade developed into fights and stone-pelting. As the conflict grew worse, more police officers were dispatched. The skirmishes in the national capital occur as a controversy erupts in other states over numerous attacks on Ram Navami processions.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had urged residents to keep the peace. He argued that everyone must collaborate to maintain peace, law, and order. If required, there is an agency, the police, that has a responsibility. It is the responsibility of the central government to keep Delhi peaceful and orderly.

Also Read | Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession