Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence: 23 arrested, analysis of CCTV footage underway

    "Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours," Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

    Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence 23 arrested analysis of CCTV footage underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Monday informed that 23 persons had been detained in connection with the Saturday evening violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which injured eight police officers and a civilian.

    Addressing the media, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. "FSL teams have visited scene of crime today. Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. Public should not pay heed to rumours," he said.

    Asthana further said action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

    Also Read | Jahangirpuri violence: 14 arrested, ten teams of Crime Branch and Special Cell formed; 10 updates

    On Saturday evening, clashes occurred between members of two clans in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood during a 'Shobha Yatra' held in honour of Hanuman Jayanti.

    According to media accounts, a verbal spat between two communities during the parade developed into fights and stone-pelting. As the conflict grew worse, more police officers were dispatched. The skirmishes in the national capital occur as a controversy erupts in other states over numerous attacks on Ram Navami processions.

    Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had urged residents to keep the peace. He argued that everyone must collaborate to maintain peace, law, and order. If required, there is an agency, the police, that has a responsibility. It is the responsibility of the central government to keep Delhi peaceful and orderly.

    Also Read | Clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Pracharak Sangh Commission: Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    India reports 90% surge in everyday Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in last 24 hours - adt

    India reports 90% surge in everyday Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in last 24 hours

    India75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared- adt

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Tatya Tope, the general whom the British feared

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra orders to surrender in a week gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra, orders to surrender in a week

    BJP chief JP Nadda open letter Opposition rejected and dejected parties

    BJP chief Nadda: Rejected and dejected parties must change track

    Recent Stories

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 54350 Here s how you can buy Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 54,350? Here's how you can buy Apple smartphone

    football 'Time to unbalance the scale': Man united Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick snt

    'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

    Lock Upp As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut show will he continue his reality show winning streak drb

    Lock Upp: As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut's show, will he continue his reality show winning streak?

    Union Pracharak Sangh Commission: Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon