Two residential houses were damaged in a fire in Kupwara's Chowkibal area on Monday. Firefighters' access to the site was delayed due to road blockages caused by heavy snowfall, but they successfully brought the blaze under control.

Two residential houses were damaged after a fire broke out in the Manchatir area of Chowkibal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening. Soon after receiving the information, the fire department deployed fire tenders and began firefighting, following which the fire was brought under control.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press statement, a fire call was received at the District Fire and Emergency Control Room, Kupwara, at 8.20 pm, following which fire tenders from F&ES Chowkibal and F&ES Kralpora, Kupwara were immediately dispatched to the spot at 8.21 pm.

Heavy Snowfall Hampers Firefighting Efforts

However, the fire tenders had to be stopped nearly half a kilometre short of the incident site due to road blockage caused by heavy snowfall that had occurred since yesterday. This obstruction resulted in a delay in reaching the spot, the press note stated.

Blaze Controlled Despite Adverse Conditions

During the firefighting operation, more than 30 water hoses were installed, which led to reduced water pressure. Despite these adverse conditions, the fire personnel displayed exceptional skill, dedication, and professionalism and successfully controlled the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

The operation was supervised by the In-charge F&ES Chowkibal and F&ES Kralpora. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a thorough investigation, the statement added. (ANI)