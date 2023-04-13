Jagan Mohan Reddy is India's richest CM, Telangana's KCR has maximum criminal cases: ADR report

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in the country with assets of Rs 510 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee is the only CM who is not a crorepati, revealed ADR in latest reports.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a watch group that works for political and electoral reforms, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in the country, with assets worth Rs 510 crore, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is the only CM who is not a crorepati.

According to the research, Telangana CM K C Rao leads the list with the most criminal charges and financial obligations against his name. Banerjee has the least wealth of any CM, with Rs 15 lakh in assets, followed by Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Haryana's M L Khattar, who have Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore in assets, respectively, according to ADR.

According to ADR, 29 (97%) of the 30 chief ministers studied are crorepatis, with the average assets for each CM being Rs 34 crore. ADR submitted its report after reviewing poll affidavits from CMs in 28 states and two UTs.

Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu trails Jagan with Rs 163 crore in assets, followed by Odisha's Naveen Patnaik with Rs 63 crore. According to the report, KCR's assets are worth Rs 23 crore. Patnaik's assets are mostly his immovable properties, accounting for around Rs 63.6 crore of the total Rs 63.9 crore, more than double the average assets per CM of Rs 33.9 crore.

According to last year's ADR report, Jagan's assets were Rs 373 crore, including assets inherited and acquired, putting him on the list of richest CMs in the country in 2022 as well. Last year, KCR's assets were Rs 13.7 crore. Nitish Kumar of Bihar has Rs 56 lakh, making him one of the country's "poorest" chief ministers.

Meanwhile, according to ADR, KCR has 64 criminal complaints filed against him, including 37 serious offenses, making him the CM with the most cases filed against him. Kerala MP Dean Kuriakose topped the list with 204 cases, followed by DMK MP S Kathiravan, who has 99 charges outstanding against him. Following KCR, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has the second-highest number of charges pending (47) with 10 severe violations.

However, none of these cases relate to the most heinous crimes. Out of all 30 CMs analysed, 43% have declared criminal cases against themselves.