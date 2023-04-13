4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

The Shilphata-Zaroli section of the high-speed corridor is located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed.

Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of the 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project has said.

In a statement, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high-speed rail) stations.

The Shilphata-Zaroli section of the high-speed corridor is located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. "Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed," said the statement.

The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (bullet train project) is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

As per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved in the project -- Gujarat and Maharashtra --- are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underscored the significance of the rail project, the first of its growth-propelling genre. While highlighting that 'more productivity with high-speed connectivity' is what the nation would gain from the bullet train, Prime Minister Modi declared that the prestigious bullet train will be a game-changer, besides being a symbol of the 'New India' that his government seeks to build.

