Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

    The Shilphata-Zaroli section of the high-speed corridor is located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed. 

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of the 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project has said.

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under a river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    In a statement, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high-speed rail) stations. 

    The Shilphata-Zaroli section of the high-speed corridor is located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. "Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed," said the statement.

    The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (bullet train project) is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

    As per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved in the project -- Gujarat and Maharashtra --- are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.   

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underscored the significance of the rail project, the first of its growth-propelling genre. While highlighting that 'more productivity with high-speed connectivity' is what the nation would gain from the bullet train, Prime Minister Modi declared that the prestigious bullet train will be a game-changer, besides being a symbol of the 'New India' that his government seeks to build.

    Also Read: Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check the ticket price and train timings here

    Inspiring! Autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru returns Rs 10,000 to passenger who sent it by mistake

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Global retailers are lining up at Indian toy makers' doorsteps; Here's why

    Global retailers lining up at Indian toy makers' doorsteps; Here's why

    Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen an AI model similar to GPT gcw

    Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

    Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores in Delhi Mumbai Report gcw

    Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores: Report

    Google Amazon ask employees to resign voluntarily get 1 year salary Reports gcw

    Did Google, Amazon ask employees to resign voluntarily & take 1-year salary?

    Apple BKC Mumbai retail store to open on April 18 Delhi Saket on April 20 Check timings other details gcw

    Apple BKC retail store to open on April 18, Delhi's Saket on April 20; Check timings, other details

    Recent Stories

    Operation Panther uncovers Mukhtar Ansari's 'benami' assets worth Rs 127 crore

    'Operation Panther' uncovers Mukhtar Ansari's 'benami' assets worth Rs 127 crore

    Has 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart found new love in Jack Martin? Duo spark dating rumors vma

    Has 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart found new love in Jack Martin? Duo spark dating rumors

    IPL 2023: Simple tips for players to stay Injury-free this season

    IPL 2023: Simple tips for players to stay injury-free this season

    Veteran film actress Uttara Baokar passes away after prolonged illness; know the details vma

    Veteran film actress Uttara Baokar passes away after prolonged illness; know the details

    Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe AHA

    Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon