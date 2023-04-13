Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED books BBC India, agency probes foreign exchange violations

    The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, sources said.

    ED books BBC India for foreign exchange violations
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation India for foreign exchange violations, official sources said Thursday.

    The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

    The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

    The moves comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities. 

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; Charges of culpable homicide to remain anr

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; HC upholds culpable homicide charges

    Army jawan accidentally shoots self at Bhatinda military station no link to previous incident gcw

    Army jawan killed in accidental shooting at Bhatinda military station, no link to previous incident

    Kerala HC declines to interfere with relocation of tusker 'Arikomban'; Directs govt to find suitable place in a week anr

    Kerala HC declines to interfere with relocation of tusker 'Arikomban'; Directs govt to find suitable place

    India records 10158 fresh cases in 24 hours active tally nears 45000 mark gcw

    India records 10,158 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally nears 45,000-mark

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others (Photos) RBA

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew snt

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission When where to watch event LIVE What is it about gcw

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission: When, where to watch event LIVE? What is it about?

    Madhya Pradesh is a silent achiever in large number of appointments of teachers: PM Shri Modi-vpn

    Madhya Pradesh is a silent achiever in large number of appointments of teachers: PM Shri Modi

    IPL 2023: Is MS Dhoni knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming responds snt

    IPL 2023: Is Dhoni's knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings? Coach Fleming responds

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon