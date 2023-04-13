Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 10,158 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally nears 45,000-mark

    India has registered a single-day rise of 10,158 new coronavirus infections. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron.
     

    India has registered a single-day rise of 10,158 new coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 44,998, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The count of active cases now comprises 0.10% per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%.

    According to reports, the current increase in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, a subvariant of Omicron. The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. A total of 92.34 crore tests have been conducted so far, of which 2,29,958 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

    According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day increase of 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the most in 223 days. According to the data, the number of active cases has risen to 40,215.

    In the midst of the scare, Serum Institute of India (SII) has resumed production of the Covid-19 vaccination Covishield. According to CEO Adar Poonawalla, the business currently has six million booster doses of the Covovax vaccine on hand, and adults must receive the booster injection.

    Meanwhile, according to PTI, official sources as saying that the coronavirus cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, as India is moving towards “endemic stage".
     

