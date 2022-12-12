Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court today in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named as an accused in the ED's supplementary charge sheet in a money laundering case, will appear before Delhi's Patiala House court today. She was granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh by Special Judge Shailendra Malik on the condition that she would not leave the country without the court’s prior permission.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday will appear before Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline will reach the court along with her lawyers Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, following which the arguments in the case would begin.

A Delhi court had earlier in November granted release to the actor, stating that the fact that the suspect had not been detained during the inquiry supported the grant of bail. The prosecution requested extra time to prepare its arguments on the charge issue, thus the Delhi court postponed the case's arguments until December 12 on November 24.

On the condition that she would not leave the country without the court's prior approval, Special Judge Shailendra Malik gave her respite in exchange for a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Jacqueline was caught under ED's radar for receiving various expensive gifts and luxury cars from Chandrashekhar. She was thereafter repeatedly called by the ED, who also seemed to record her statement in the case.

A sea-facing house in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, and more than a dozen high-end vehicles were taken during an ED search on several of Chandrashekhar's properties in August.

In a statement, it had stated that Chandrashekhar is a "renowned conman" who is under investigation by the Delhi Police for suspected criminal collusion, fraud, and extortion of up to Rs 200 crore. Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.