Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

    Delhi’s Patiala Court granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday. The bench was hearing the regular bail plea filed by the Bollywood actor in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    Big relief for actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Delhi’s Patiala Court has granted her regular bail in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Director had named Fernandez as an accused in it charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Fernandez was on interim bail, which was extended by the Delhi court last week till November 15.

    Jacqueline Fernandez had filed a regular bail plea in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor was first granted bail by the trial court. She sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the charge sheet has been filed and the investigation is already complete. Her advocate also stressed that Fernandez had cooperated through the investigation.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches

    Interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 was granted to Jacqueline Fernandez by the court on September 26. It was further extended on November 11 till Tuesday, November 15.

    Earlier, on August 31, the Enforcement Directorate had submitted its charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar and asked Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the court.

    The ED, which has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez multiple times for questioning, opposed her bail plea stating that the actor had previously tried to leave the country. The probe agency also said that Fernandez did not cooperate with the investigation, adding that she accepted receiving gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar only when she was confronted with evidence.

    ALSO READ: After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

    Furthermore, the probe agency also alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez had found out about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background within 10 days of the time she was first introduced to him.

    Both, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi accepted that they received expensive gifts including luxury cars from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the probe, the gifts that Chandrasekhar gave to these two actresses, were brought from the Rs 200 crore he allegedly extorted from a Delhi-based businessman’s wife. He claimed to be a top government official who would be able to get her husband released from jail.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches drb

    Anushka Sharma becomes Indian brand ambassador of Michael Kors watches

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about her parents' financial problems and struggling childhood days RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about her parents' financial problems and struggling childhood days

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski drb

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

    I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post RBA

    'I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    Recent Stories

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure - Raphinha-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure' - Raphinha

    Gujarat Election 2022: Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma names missing from Congress' star campaigners AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma names missing from Congress' star campaigners

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Lionel Messi think about Argentina being favourites to win snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Messi thinks about Argentina being favourites to win

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction - adt

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon