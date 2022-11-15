Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

Delhi’s Patiala Court granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday. The bench was hearing the regular bail plea filed by the Bollywood actor in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Big relief for actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Delhi’s Patiala Court has granted her regular bail in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Director had named Fernandez as an accused in it charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Fernandez was on interim bail, which was extended by the Delhi court last week till November 15.

Jacqueline Fernandez had filed a regular bail plea in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor was first granted bail by the trial court. She sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the charge sheet has been filed and the investigation is already complete. Her advocate also stressed that Fernandez had cooperated through the investigation.

Interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 was granted to Jacqueline Fernandez by the court on September 26. It was further extended on November 11 till Tuesday, November 15.

Earlier, on August 31, the Enforcement Directorate had submitted its charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar and asked Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the court.

The ED, which has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez multiple times for questioning, opposed her bail plea stating that the actor had previously tried to leave the country. The probe agency also said that Fernandez did not cooperate with the investigation, adding that she accepted receiving gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar only when she was confronted with evidence.

Furthermore, the probe agency also alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez had found out about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background within 10 days of the time she was first introduced to him.

Both, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi accepted that they received expensive gifts including luxury cars from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the probe, the gifts that Chandrasekhar gave to these two actresses, were brought from the Rs 200 crore he allegedly extorted from a Delhi-based businessman’s wife. He claimed to be a top government official who would be able to get her husband released from jail.