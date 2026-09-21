A woman has been arrested in Jabalpur after a businessman alleged that she threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and demanded Rs 20 lakh. Police arrested Pooja Prakash after catching her accepting Rs 2.5 lakh as the first instalment of a negotiated Rs 7 lakh payment. A video of the arrest sparked debate online.

Police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh arrested a woman, identified as Pooja Prakash, after a real-estate businessman, Sarthak Singh, accused her of blackmailing him and demanding money. According to Singh's complaint, he met Pooja during a dance programme in October 2025. The two later remained in regular contact. Singh alleged that Pooja threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and initially demanded Rs 20 lakh. The alleged demand was later negotiated to Rs 7 lakh, according to the police complaint, according to Dainik Bhaskar report.

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Police lay trap after Rs 2.5 lakh demand

Police reportedly acted after receiving Singh's complaint and laid a trap to catch Pooja while she collected the first instalment. On Thursday, she allegedly met Singh at a hotel and accepted Rs 2.5 lakh. Police officers in plain clothes then intercepted her as she was leaving and arrested her. The Rs 2.5 lakh was reportedly recovered from her possession.

During the investigation, police also allegedly found that Pooja had been pressuring Singh to divorce his wife and marry her. She has been taken into police custody while further investigation continues.

Arrest video sparks reactions online

A video purportedly showing the arrest has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a woman officer appears to slap Pooja, prompting strong reactions from viewers.

Some users praised the officer and described the slap as satisfying. Others questioned the use of physical force and argued that allegations should be dealt with through the legal process.

One commenter said the police should investigate the allegations rather than resort to selective physical punishment, while another questioned whether the businessman’s wealth had influenced the police action.

The allegations against Pooja remain subject to investigation and due legal process.