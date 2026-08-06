Ahead of Independence Day, women trainees at SBI RSETI in J&K's Udhampur are handcrafting National Flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This initiative combines free tailoring training for financial independence with patriotic nation-building.

Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, women trainees at the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are contributing to the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by handcrafting the National Flag and tricolour-themed accessories while acquiring skills that can help them achieve financial independence.

Around 30 to 33 women from different villages are currently undergoing free tailoring training at the institute. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the trainees are stitching handmade Tricolours, badges and other patriotic items that will be distributed and hoisted in their villages and government institutions. The initiative aims to combine skill development with nation-building by encouraging rural women to participate in a national campaign while learning employable skills.

A Proud Contribution

Speaking to ANI, trainee Shahnaz said the women had put great care into making every National Flag. "We have crafted this tricolour with great care. Our instructor supported us throughout the process. To mark the occasion, we created flags, badges and rubber items. We are happy to contribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and feel proud that our work will be displayed on Independence Day," she said.

Fostering Self-Reliance and Patriotism

SBI RSETI Udhampur Director Amit Kumar said the institute's primary objective is to provide free vocational training to rural youth and women so they can become self-reliant and generate sustainable livelihoods. "The primary objective of RSETI is to provide free skill training to rural candidates, equipping them with a trade so that they can eventually stand on their own feet and start their own livelihoods. Currently, we are running a tailoring batch for women, with approximately 32 or 33 women from various villages participating," he told ANI.

"With Independence Day approaching, and in line with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, we are having the trainees stitch the National Flag. These flags will be hoisted at the homes of these women in their respective villages and at government institutions. It is a truly commendable initiative that instils both patriotism and confidence among the trainees," he added.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative in 2022, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and workplaces to foster a deeper sense of patriotism and strengthen the emotional connection with the Tricolour.

The campaign has since become an annual nationwide movement ahead of Independence Day, witnessing participation from schools, educational institutions, government offices, self-help groups and civil society organisations across the country.

Stitching New Opportunities

The SBI RSETI model, sponsored by the State Bank of India with support from the Ministry of Rural Development, focuses on providing free entrepreneurship and vocational training to rural youth, enabling them to become self-employed or start small enterprises. By combining livelihood training with patriotic participation, the women trainees in Udhampur are not only preparing to celebrate Independence Day but are also stitching together new opportunities for economic empowerment and self-reliance, one Tricolour at a time.

(ANI)